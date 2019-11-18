Morgan Frost Earns First NHL Recall

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Carsen Twarynski with the Philadelphia Flyers

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Carsen Twarynski to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, forward Morgan Frost has been recalled by the Flyers.

Twarynski, 21, has played two games for Lehigh Valley this season and is being loaned to the Phantoms for the second time this season. He originally made the Flyers out of training camp and made his NHL debut for Philadelphia on October 4, 2019 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague. Twarynski has played in 14 games for the Flyers this year during two different recalls, and scored his first NHL goal on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Drafted in the third round (#82) by the Flyers in 2016, Twarynski played 69 games for Lehigh Valley last season and totaled 24 points on 10 goals and 14 assists during his rookie season. Prior to turning pro, the St. Albert, Alberta native played four seasons in the WHL, playing for the Calgary Hitman and Kelowna Rockets.

Frost, 20, has appeared in 16 games during his rookie season and is tied for the Phantoms team lead with 12 points on five goals and seven assists. Frost notched his first pro point on October 18 as part of a three assist game against the Binghamton Devils. He went on to tally points in seven-straight games, the longest stretch by a Phantom this season. This marks the first NHL recall of his career.

Drafted in the first round (#27) of the 2017 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Frost played four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds prior to turning pro and was sensational in his final two seasons. He was named to the OHL First All-Star team in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and led the OHL in assists in 2017-18 (70) and 2018-19 (72) and finished second in points with 112 during 2017-18. The native of Aurora, Ontario totaled 319 points on 110 goals and 209 assists in 268 career OHL games.

