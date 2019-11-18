Barracuda Snap Skid, Get 7-1 Victory over Tucson

The San Jose Barracuda (5-8-0-1) donned specialty jerseys in honor of "408 Night" on Sunday at the SAP Center as they welcomed the Pacific Division-leading Tucson Roadrunners (11-4-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes), winners of five in a row. The Barracuda would score seven unanswered goals en-route to a 7-1 win, snapping a six-game skid.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (4-4-1) earned the victory for San Jose, stopping 22 of 23 shots he faced

Adin Hill (5-2) suffered the loss, ending a five-game winning streak, allowing seven goals on 33 shots

Joachim Blichfeld (5, 6) scored his team-leading 5th and 6th goals, both on the power-play, and added an assist for his first career three-point game

Four Barracuda players had multiple points, led by Maxim Letunov who had a career-high three assists

Noah Gregor collected a pair of helpers in his first game in the AHL since October 13. The two assists were a career-high for the rookie forward

The Barracuda snapped a six-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history with the victory, and ended Tucson's five-game winning streak and four-game road winning streak

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Tucson 0 0 1 1

San Jose 2 2 3 7

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Tucson 23 0 5 17

San Jose 33 2 5 17

