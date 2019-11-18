Roadrunners Weekly: November 18

CURRENT RECORD:

11-4-0-0 - .733 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 2nd- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday at San Jose - 8 p.m. (SAP Center)

Friday vs. Ontario - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Ontario - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

5-2 Win at Stockton (Friday)

7-1 Loss at San Jose (Sunday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Friday night forward Hudson Fasching scored both his first and second goals of the season in the team's win at Stockton. Sunday, he added his third in two games.

Goaltender Eric Comrie made it two wins in two starts Friday night, having now won two of his three appearances since joining the team from the Coyotes on a conditioning loan.

THEY SAID IT:

"It was a great game. I think it was one of our better games of the whole year. We played a full 60 minutes, stayed tight-knit and came away with the result we wanted." - Roadrunners forward Tyler Steenbergen sharing his thoughts on Friday's win post-game.

"The push back right after a goal for or against is huge. The next shift is what leads to the next shift and it compounds. It sways the momentum for the rest of the period." - Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco describing the importance of the Roadrunners scoring immediately following both Stockton goals Friday night in the win.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will now have an off day Monday, practice day Tuesday, game in San Jose again Wednesday and a travel day back to Tucson on Thursday.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Hockey Fights Cancer - Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

Get a special Hockey Fights Cancer ticket package featuring a branded purple beanie and a ticket for just $23.

Pepsi Four-Packs will also be available, including four premium seats and four soft drinks.

Stars Wars Night - Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. against Ontario

The team will wear their Kachina Jerseys for the first time. Make sure you're there to be part of the craze.

First 1,500 fans will receive a Star Wars-themed Dusty poster.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests. This week's show will originate live from SAP Center and lead fans directly up until face-off at 8 p.m.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

The Arizona Coyotes moved into sole possession of second place in the NHL's Pacific Division following their 3-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday in Glendale. The team is now 12-7-2 through 21 games.

