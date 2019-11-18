Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Logan O'Connor
November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor has been recalled by the Avalanche. O'Connor has posted three goals and five assists in 14 games with the Eagles this season. The 23 year-old made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, skating in five games with Colorado.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2019
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 18 - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Recall F Dominic Toninato from Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Logan O'Connor - Colorado Eagles
- 70's Night Renamed in Honor of KISS Concert - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly, November 18-24 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Senators Recall Veronneau from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Weekly: November 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mikhail Berdin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Panthers Loan F Dryden Hunt to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Manitoba's Mikhail Berdin Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Predators Recall Olivier, Santini - Milwaukee Admirals
- Morgan Frost Earns First NHL Recall - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Streak Halted in San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Get 7-1 Victory over Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.