Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Logan O'Connor

November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor has been recalled by the Avalanche. O'Connor has posted three goals and five assists in 14 games with the Eagles this season. The 23 year-old made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, skating in five games with Colorado.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT.

