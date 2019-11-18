American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Nov. 16.

Gilbert will miss Rockford's games Saturday (Nov. 23) at Texas and Sunday (Nov. 24) at San Antonio.

