Senators Recall Veronneau from Belleville
November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Max Veronneau from the Belleville Senators.
Veronneau has tallied three goals and six points in 14 games in the AHL this year.
The Ottawa native appeared in 12 NHL games last season after finishing his collegiate career with Princeton where he had four points (two goals).
Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they host Manitoba. Tickets are available.
