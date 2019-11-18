Panthers Loan F Dryden Hunt to T-Birds

November 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forward Dryden Hunt to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hunt, 23, has skated in 20 games for the Panthers this season, posting four assists, 24 penalty minutes, and an even plus-minus rating.

Over 109 AHL games over the past two seasons, Hunt has produced 46 goals and 44 assists for 90 points with the Thunderbirds. He has recorded 23 goals in back-to-back AHL seasons.

In a separate roster transaction, the Thunderbirds have announced that they have recalled forward Rodrigo Abols from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. In four games with the Swamp Rabbits, Abols scored three goals and added one assist. He has one assist in four games played with Springfield this season.

