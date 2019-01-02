Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 2

Sunday, Dec. 30: Colorado 0 at Manitoba 4

Eric Comrie made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Moose grabbed a 4-0 victory in their first-ever meeting with the Colorado Eagles. Skyler McKenzie opened the scoring 37 seconds into the contest, followed by Jansen Harkins, Logan Shaw and Brent Pedersen to provide the offence. Sami Niku and Seth Griffith each picked up a pair of assists in the win.

Monday, Dec. 31: Colorado 1 at Manitoba 4

The New Year's Eve rematch saw the Moose claim a 4-1 win before 8,336 fans at Bell MTS Place. Brent Pedersen opened the scoring with his second in as many games. Alexis D'Aoust's shorthanded goal and Marko Dano's first of the season put Manitoba in front 3-1 after 40 minutes. JC Lipon rounded out the scoring with an empty net tally.

at San Antonio* Wednesday, Jan. 2 7 p.m. CT

at Texas* Friday, Jan. 4 7 p.m. CT

at Texas* Saturday, Jan. 5 7 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

It's a busy week for the Moose as the club heads to Texas for a meeting with the San Antonio Rampage and a pair of outings against the Texas Stars. Tune in to all three games on moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw (total) 25 12 9 21 15 -8

23 Michael Spacek 29 3 16 19 20 -8

27 Mason Appleton* 19 8 10 18 8 1

39 Seth Griffith 24 5 12 17 8 -4

20 C.J. Suess 26 8 4 12 6 -3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 10-9-1 2.87 0.916 1

35 Ken Appleby 0-5-0 4.49 0.876 0 *On NHL roster

Lights Out

Goaltender Eric Comrie posted his stingiest two-game set of the season against the Colorado Eagles to close out 2018. Comrie allowed just one goal on 70 shots in his two starts, earning his first shutout of the season. The seventh clean sheet of Comrie's career moves him into sole possession of sixth on the franchise's all-time leaderboard. The fourth-year pro is 10-9-1 on the season with a 2.87 goals-against average and a 0.916 save percentage.

Milestone Weekend

Brent Pedersen's goal at 7:02 of the third period against Colorado on Sunday was the first of his AHL career. The Arthur, Ont. product then followed it up with his second of the season on Monday. Pedersen previously recorded his first seven goals as a professional during a 22-game stretch with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears to start the season. Pedersen has three points (2G, 1A) in five games since joining Manitoba on Dec. 13.

Flipping the Calendar

Monday's game brought the 2018 calendar year to a close for the Moose. Manitoba posted a 31-36-5-2 record in 74 games last year. Despite not playing in the AHL since Nov. 24, 2018, Mason Appleton led the team in scoring with 54 points (18G, 36A) in 64 games, followed by Michael Spacek at 47 points (16G, 31A) in 78 games. Sami Niku led the way for Moose defenders with 44 points (14G, 30A) in 69 games.

Quick Strikes

Skyler McKenzie's goal 37 seconds into Sunday's contest was the fastest Moose goal to start a game this season. The previous quickest strike came off the stick of Mason Appleton 92 seconds into Manitoba's 6-3 win over San Antonio on Oct. 21. The early goal was McKenzie's fourth of the season and second game-opening tally. The next day, Alexis D'Aoust scored Manitoba's quickest goal to start a period, with his shorthanded marker coming just 30 seconds into the second period.

Forward Marko Dano scored his first goal of the season, in Monday's 4-1 win over Colorado. The former first round pick has six points (1G, 5A) in 10 games with the Moose this season. The next time Dano hits the ice, it will be for the 100th time in an AHL game. He has 56 points (18G, 38A) in 99 games with the Moose, Rockford IceHogs and Springfield Falcons. Dano also has 45 points (19G, 26A) in 138 NHL games.

