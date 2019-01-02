Penguins Conclude 2018 with Consecutive Convincing Wins

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Dec. 28 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 5

The Hershey Bears scored early against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, who could not find a way to dig out of the hole. Hershey struck twice in the first two minutes of the game and never looked back. The Penguins got their lone goal from Joseph Cramarossa late in the second period.

Saturday, Dec. 29 - PENGUINS 7 at Lehigh Valley 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton erupted for seven goals against their PA Turnpike rival, the most offense it's generated in one game this season. Teddy Blueger and Ben Sexton both scored twice for the Penguins, and Tristan Jarry secured the victory with 32 saves.

Monday, Dec. 31 - PENGUINS 5 at Binghamton 2

Teddy Blueger had another two-goal night as the Penguins won their New Year's Eve clash against the Binghamton Devils. Garrett Wilson had three points (1G-2A). Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton has now won 10 games in a row against teams from Binghamton.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 4 - PENGUINS vs. Grand Rapids

The Penguins welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the first and only time this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton played Grand Rapids twice last year, winning both games while Adam Johnson tallied in both of those contests, as well.

Saturday, Jan. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Milwaukee

Like Grand Rapids, Milwaukee visits Northeastern Pennsylvania for the only time this season on Saturday. Both games between the Penguins and Admirals went beyond regulation last season. Milwaukee's Matt Donovan and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Ethan Prow are two of three defensemen to reach 10 goals this season.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 8-4-0-0 all-time on New Year's Eve.

- The Penguins have won five-straight times in their first game of a New Year.

- Ben Sexton has five goals in his past four games.

- Teddy Blueger has six goals in his last six games.

- Ethan Prow has six points (2G-4A) in his past six games.

- Prow is the first Penguins defenseman to have 10 goals at the turn of the calendar since Ross Lupaschuk (2002-03).

- Anthony Angello has the league's best plus/minus rating amongst rookie forwards (+15).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. Charlotte 35 24 8 3 0 51 .729

2. Bridgeport 35 21 9 4 1 47 .671

3. Lehigh Valley 32 19 10 1 2 41 .641

4. PENGUINS 36 17 14 4 1 39 .542

5. Springfield 33 15 11 4 3 37 .561

6. Hartford 34 15 15 2 2 34 .500

7. Providence 34 14 15 5 0 33 .485

8. Hershey 34 14 18 0 2 30 .441

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Teddy Blueger 36 15 12 27

Sam Lafferty* 36 5 19 24

Ethan Prow 35 10 12 22

Adam Johnson 36 9 10 19

Garrett Wilson 18 8 10 18

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Tristan Jarry 18 9-6-3 2.85 .909 0

Anthony Peters 15 6-6-2 3.07 .896 1

* rookie

^ currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Jan. 4 Grand Rapids Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 5 Milwaukee Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Dec. 30 (C) Cam Brown Recalled from WHL

Sun, Dec. 30 (LW) Troy Josephs Reassigned to WHL

Sun, Dec. 30 (G) John Muse Reassigned by PIT to WHL

