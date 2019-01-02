Phantoms Sign Steven Swavely to AHL Contract

January 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today they have signed C Steven Swavely to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2018-19 Season.

Swavely, 27, originally signed a PTO with Lehigh Valley on December 19, 2018. The 6-foot-1 forward has played in six games this season for the Phantoms and has tallied four points, including a career-best three assist game on December 22, 2018 in a 6-1 victory in Hershey.

Prior to signing with Lehigh Valley, Swavely had played 26 games this season for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and led the Royals with 28 points, 12 goals, and 16 assists at the time of his signing. He also ranked 15th in the ECHL in points and was coming off a 13-game points streak. He notched 20 points in his last 14 games for Reading.

A native of Reading, Pa, Swavely is currently in his third full professional season after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 96 points on 43 goals and 53 assists in 104 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 59 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

