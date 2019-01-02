Smith Named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for December

January 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Sound Tigers netminder Jeremy Smith has been selected as the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

In addition, Chicago Wolves forward Brandon Pirri and San Antonio Rampage forward Jordan Kyrou have been named CCM/AHL Player of the Month and CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month, respectively.

Smith, 29, allowed just 15 goals on 218 shots during December, posting a 6-1-0 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in seven starts.

After making a season-high 34 saves in an overtime win at Springfield on Dec. 2, Smith stopped 25 of 26 shots and backstopped Bridgeport to a 2-1 win against Hartford on Dec. 5. He turned aside 29 shots in a 6-1 win over league-leading Charlotte on Dec. 21 and closed out the 2018 portion of the schedule with a 31-save effort in a 3-2 overtime victory at Hartford on Dec. 29.

Smith has made 18 appearances for Bridgeport during his 10th professional season, going 11-5-1 with a 2.62 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. The Dearborn, Mich. native has played a total of 313 games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Charlotte, San Antonio, Iowa, Providence, Springfield and Milwaukee, compiling a record of 156-116-22 with a 2.46 goals-against-average, a .915 save percentage and 13 shutouts. Originally a second-round pick by Nashville in the 2007 NHL Draft, Smith made his NHL debut with Colorado in 2016-17, appearing in 10 contests.

Each monthly award winner will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming home game in recognition of his achievement.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers continue a six-game road trip tonight with their first contest of 2019 - a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action online via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Next Home Game: The Sound Tigers return to Webster Bank Arena on Saturday, Jan. 12 for Military Appreciation Night against the Hartford Wolf Pack, presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut. The first 2,000 fans will receive a camouflage hat when doors open at 6 p.m. and fans are encouraged to look into a $25 ticket package (tickets at the box office are regularly $31 in this seating area) that includes a ticket to the game and a military themed Sound Tigers t-shirt! A portion of this ticket package will also be donated to the BBB Foundation to support scholarships for children of military members from Connecticut.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will also be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.