Senators Acquire Archibald from Vancouver

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Anders Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for goaltender Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and Ottawa's sixth-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. Nilsson will join the Senators for tonight's game, while Archibald will be assigned to the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

Nilsson, 28, has recorded a 3-8-1 record, while posting a 3.08 goals-against-average and .895 save percentage in 12 games with the Canucks this year. The 6-6, 232-pound native of Lulea, Sweden, has played in 117 career NHL games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver, posting a 39-54-13 record with a 3.07 goals-against-average, a .905 save percentage and four shutouts.

Nilsson was the Islanders third-round choice (62nd overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft. Internationally, he has represented his native Sweden on a number of occasions, including the World Hockey Championship in 2018 when he backstopped the Tre Kronor to a gold medal while being named to the tournament all-star team. He played at the Worlds in 2014 and 2015, while also appearing in World Junior Championship in 2010 (bronze).

Archibald, 28, has scored one goal and added an assist in nine games with the Canucks this year and has scored 11 goals and added five assists for 16 points in 23 games with Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets.

The 6-3, 206-pound native of Newmarket, Ont., has appeared in 52 career NHL games, all with the Canucks, scoring six goals and adding eight assists for 14 points. Undrafted, he signed with Vancouver following his major junior career in the Ontario Hockey League and has spent his entire career with the organization.

Archibald is expected to join Belleville for morning skate on Friday and will make his Sens debut that night against Charlotte.

