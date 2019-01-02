Meet MLS Star Gyasi Zardes at the Game Tonight

January 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls to start 2019 with MLS star Gyasi Zardes on hand for pictures and autographs. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. Great seats start at just $12 ($13 day of game) and can be purchased or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors welcome MLS Comeback Player of the Year Gyasi Zardes for pictures and autographs presented by La Campesina 92.5 FM. Also, enjoy $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (5:15 p.m. for Condors365 Members).

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef and Chicken Fajitas

Rice

Beans

Ensalada Fresca

Bunuelos

TAP ROOM

Chile Verde Bowl

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP: iTunes |Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: C Cooper Marody and D Jake Kulevich

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors begin a three-game homestand against the San Diego Gulls. It is the sixth time the two teams have met and the third time in four games for the Condors. Bakersfield is 1-3-1-0 against the Gulls this season following an overtime loss on Saturday at home. The Condors sit third in the Pacific Division following a stretch with points in seven of eight games (5-1-1-1).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield wrapped 2018 with a win on the road Monday, 3-1, over Ontario. RW Patrick Russell, LW Tyler Benson, and D Ryan Stanton all had goals in the winning effort. LW Cameron Hebig had two assists and G Dylan Wells stopped 30 of 31 shots for his fourth win of the season.

The Gulls went on the road Sunday and extended their point streak to eight games with a 5-1 win over San Jose. RW Troy Terry and C Sam Carrick each had two points (1g-1a). G Kevin Boyle won his fifth straight start, stopping 34 of 35 shots.

STRONG FINISH TO 2018

Bakersfield went 7-3-1-1 in December and 4-2-0-1 on the road. The busiest month of the season starts tonight as the Condors will play 13 games in the month of January.

DYLAN IN DECEMBER

G Dylan Wells went 4-1-0 in the month of December. His 1.98 goals-against average was sixth among AHL goaltenders with more than one start. He stopped 146 of 156 shots and earned a .938 save percentage. He picked up his first AHL shutout in Stockton.

CONDORS NOTES

LW Tyler Benson broke a 17-game goalless drought on Monday, but is tied for the team lead in scoring with 21 points (4g-17a)... LW Cameron Hebig had two assists on Monday and is also tied for the team lead in scoring (10g-11a)... The Condors are 10-4-1 when scoring first... Bakersfield's home power play is sixth in the AHL at 24.6%... At 2.90 goals against per game, the Condors are eighth in the AHL.

GULLS NOTES

The Gulls have points in eight straight games (6-0-0-2)... RW Troy Terry has points in nine straight games (4g-8a). He leads all AHL rookies in scoring and is 12th among the entire AHL... C Sam Carrick has 13 points (8g-5a) in his last nine games... G Kevin Boyle has won five straight starts... The Gulls are the most penalized team in the AHL at 17.52 minutes per game... After starting the year with two wins in their opening eight road games, the Gulls won back-to-back on the road over the weekend... The Gulls offense is fifth in the AHL at 3.62 goals per game.

TRANSACTIONS

12/31 - F Nolan Vesey recalled from Wichita (ECHL)

12/30 - LW Joe Gambardella recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.