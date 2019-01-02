Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-2

UTICA, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 4-2 tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 20-9-2-0 on the season. The 12-game season series against the Comets is now knotted, 2-2.

Eddie Pasquale turned aside 27-of-30 shots in net for the Crunch, while Thatcher Demko earned the win with 31 saves between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse went 2-for-7 on the power play and stopped 4-of-5 Utica man-advantages.

The Comets opened scoring with seven seconds remaining in the first period. Zack MacEwen picked off a pass and sent it ahead for Reid Boucher to come in on a breakaway. He switched to the backhand and beat Pasquale five-hole.

The Crunch evened the score on the man-advantage 8:16 into the middle frame. Cory Conacher passed down low for Alex Barre-Boulet to tuck in his league-leading 10th power-play goal of the season. Cameron Gaunce tallied the secondary helper.

Utica regained the lead with back-to-back goals less than two minutes apart in the third period. Brendan Gaunce won the faceoff in the left circle at the 5:59 mark and sent it back for Jesse Graham to send home from the blue line while on the power play. At 7:54, Evan McEneny split the defense and scored as he sped towards the net. Tanner Kero earned the assist.

The Crunch came back within one off a power-play goal with 1:23 remaining in the game. Conacher ripped a one-timer from the top of the right circle with the help of Gaunce and Carter Verhaeghe. However, 27 seconds later, Gaunce hit the empty net to secure a 4-2 Comets win.

Syracuse returns to the War Memorial Arena to host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet leads the league with 10 power-play goals...Cameron Gaunce has tied a career-high six-game scoring streak (1g, 7a).

