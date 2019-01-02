Pirri Earns AHL Player of the Month Honors

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that forward Brandon Pirri has received the CCM/AHL Player of the Month award for December.

Pirri piled up eight goals and 10 assists in eight games for the Central Division-leading Wolves before being recalled from loan on Dec. 19 by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Pirri has posted six goals and three assists in seven games for Vegas.

The 27-year-old Toronto native enjoyed several standout performances during December. He assisted on all four Wolves goals on Dec. 5, when Chicago rallied from a 3-0 deficit at Iowa to earn a 4-3 win that triggered the team's 11-game point streak. He delivered his third career hat trick to steer the Wolves to a 4-0 victory on Dec. 8 at Rockford and added two goals during a 5-1 win over Tucson on Dec. 16. Despite being with Vegas for the last two weeks, Pirri continues to lead the AHL in scoring with 41 points (17G, 24A) in 28 games.

The AHL also recognized San Antonio Rampage forward Jordan Kyrou, who made his professional debut with the Wolves on April 15, 2017, as the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month after posting six goals and nine assists in nine games. Bridgeport's Jeremy Smith picked up the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month award as he delivered a 6-1-0 record with a 2.12 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

Pirri will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming home game in recognition of his achievement.

The Wolves get to enjoy three home games in a four-day span starting with today's 7 p.m. showdown with the second-place Iowa Wild at Allstate Arena. Chicago hosts San Antonio at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

