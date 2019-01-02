Amerks, Cyclones Swap Forwards

January 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Judd Peterson from the Cincinnati Cyclones and have reassigned forward Vasily Glotov back to Cincinnati.

Peterson, 24, earns his first recall of the season after notching 13 points (6+7) in 20 games with the Cyclones. A native of Duluth, Minn., Peterson made his pro debut with the Amerks last season, appearing in two games while registering five shots.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound forward concluded a four-year collegiate career at St. Cloud State University (NCHC), where he finished with 65 points (37+28) in 151 games with the Huskies. During the 2017-18 season, Peterson scored six goals and added a career-high 12 assists in 40 games while helping the team to an NCHC championship as well as an appearance in the NCAA tournament. Peterson served as one of two team captains and was named a finalist for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award.

Peterson was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

