Blues Assign Butler, Nolan to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that the Blues have assigned defenseman Chris Butler and forward Jordan Nolan to the San Antonio Rampage.

Both players were recalled by the Blues on Dec. 4.

Butler, 32, has recorded two goals and ten points in 23 games with the Rampage this season. Currently in his second season as Rampage captain, Butler has a goal and an assist in 12 NHL games with the Blues this year. He appeared in his 400th career NHL game on Dec. 11, and he has appeared in 243 career AHL contests.

Nolan, 29, notched two assists in 11 games during his stay with the Blues. The two-time Stanley Cup winner was San Antonio's leading scorer at the time he was recalled to St. Louis, totaling seven goals and 15 points in 24 games with the Rampage this season. Nolan has seven goals and 13 points in his past 11 AHL games.

The Rampage finish a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host the Manitoba Moose at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

