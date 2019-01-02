Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, January 2

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to kick off 2019 with a victory as they head to to Quebec to face the Laval Rocket.

Belleville (16-17-2-0) is on a season-high three-game winning streak after ending 2018 on a positive note that has seen the Sens rise to sixth place in the North and only three points out of a playoff spot.

The Sens' 107 goals are the fourth most in the North Division while the team continues to find success on the power play as they ranked 11th in the AHL with a 19.3 percent conversion rate.

Laval (15-17-3-0) has started to find its footing after losing only three of its past 10 games in regulation but they still find themselves bottom of the North. The team's 91 goals are the lowest in the division and are second fewest in the Eastern Conference.

The Rocket are 9-7-2-2 at Place Bell while the Senators are 5-11-2-0 on the road.

Roster notes

The Sens have made two moves this week; first signing defenceman Alex Breton to a PTO and also recalling Francois Beauchemin from his loan with the Brampton Beast Tuesday afternoon.

With a three-in-four this week, expect Filip Gustavsson to get the start tonight and see how the rest of the week plays out in regards to the health of Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson.

Jim O'Brien, Logan Brown, Pat Sieloff, Aaron Luchuk, Mike Condon and Filip Chlapik didn't travel.

Previous history

Tonight's contest is the sixth game of the year between the two Canadian side. The Sens are 3-2 this season against Laval and the home team has won four of the five match-ups so far this season.

Who to watch

Sens forward Max McCormick has added a spark to the Sens offence is his six games with the club since his reassignment from Ottawa as he's notched five points (two goals) and added some physicality too with nine penalty minutes.

Laval rookie Jake Evans continues to dominate his first year of pro hockey as he sits second in scoring on the team with 21 points (nine goals) in 34 games.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:30pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:20pm with Jack Miller on the call.

