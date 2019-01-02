Red Wings Recall Lashoff, Griffins Summon Crawford

January 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Griffins have recalled defenseman Marcus Crawford from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

??Lashoff, 28, ties for third among Griffins defensemen in scoring with seven points (0-7-7) while adding a plus-two rating and 21 penalty minutes in 26 games this season. Debuting with Grand Rapids during the 2008-09 campaign, Lashoff ranks second in Griffins history in both regular season and postseason games played and is one of three players to be a part of both the 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championships. He has accounted for 91 points (21-70-91), a plus-18 rating and 215 PIM in 426 regular season contests while showing 19 points (5-14-19) and 34 PIM in 73 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

??A 6-foot-3, 221-pound blueliner, Lashoff has not skated for Detroit this season but has appeared in 123 career games with the Red Wings since 2012-13, accounting for 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 PIM. He became the 126th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted with Detroit and registered his first goal in the same game on Jan. 21, 2013 at Columbus. Lashoff has also skated in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

??Skating in his first professional season, the 21-year-old Crawford places third among Walleye defensemen in scoring with 11 points (0-11-11) in 26 games while tallying a plus-eight rating and four PIM.

??The 5-foot-11, 196-pound blueliner made his AHL debut during the season opener on Oct. 5 and has skated in two games with the Griffins.

??Prior to turning pro, Crawford spent the previous four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, totaling 149 points (23-126-149) and 174 PIM in 252 outings from 2014-18. During the 2017-18 campaign, he ranked sixth among league defensemen with 53 points (13-40-53) while posting career highs in points, goals, assists and games played (68).

??The Griffins travel to Pennsylvania this weekend to play the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

