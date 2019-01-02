Jordan Kyrou Named AHL Rookie of the Month

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The American Hockey League announced on Wednesday that San Antonio Rampage forward Jordan Kyrou has been named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for the month of December. Kyrou is the first player in Rampage history to earn AHL Rookie of the Month honors.

Kyrou, 20, had at least a point in every Rampage game in December, totaling six goals and 15 points in nine contests. A second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2016, Kyrou ranks tenth in AHL rookie scoring with 22 points in 21 games and tied for 11th with nine goals. His 1.05 points per game are fourth among all AHL rookies who have played more than two games.

The Toronto, Ontario native is riding an 11-game points streak that dates to Nov. 25, now one game shy of tying Yanick Lehoux's franchise record 12-game points streak achieved during the 2006-07 season. Kyrou has eight goals and 19 points during that stretch.

Kyrou has also appeared in 11 NHL games with St. Louis, notching a goal and an assist.

Prior to this season, Kyrou played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting, totaling 99 goals and 290 points in 250 games and winning a gold medal for Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships. Last season, Kyrou was named the OHL's Most Outstanding Player with 39 goals and 109 points in 56 games, as well as a member of the First All-Star Team.

