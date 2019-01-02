Canucks Acquire McKenna, Pyatt and 2019 Draft Pick from Senators

Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth round draft pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Anders Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald.

McKenna, 35, has posted a record of 1-4-1 and a 3.96 goal against average for the Ottawa Senators in 2018.19. The St. Louis, Missouri native has played 34 career games over the course of six seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators, posting a record of 7-16-3.

Pyatt, 31, has tallied two assists and two penalty minutes in 37 games this season for the Senators. Over the course of his NHL career, the left winger has accumulated 101 points (43-58-101) in 445 games.

