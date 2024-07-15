Maarten Paes Selected to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been selected to compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.

The All-Star week competition between the MLS vs. LIGA MX All-Stars will be further amplified as the two leagues face off in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Skills Challenge will include five competitions:

1. Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T

2. Touch Challenge presented by Crest

3. Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T

4. Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice

5. Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Each squad will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both teams is to be a force for positive change in local communities. The competition is comprised of five head-to-head contests rooted in the sport that require ball control, accuracy, strategy, and teamwork. For more information about the five challenges, click here.

Paes is making his MLS All-Star debut and is FC Dallas' lone All-Star representative at the summer event. He will join an MLS team with Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Evander (Portland Timbers), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).

Representing LIGA MX, Andrés Guardado (León), Salomón Rondón (Pachuca), Jonathan Dos Santos (Club América), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Juan Brunetta (Tigres), Sergio Canales (Monterrey), Cesar Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Luis Malagon (Club América), Kevin Mier (Cruz Azul), and Gonzalo Piovi (Cruz Azul).

For player bios and a listing of which event each player will participate in, click here.

This is the fourth year in a row FC Dallas has had an MLS All-Star Skills Challenge selection. Ricardo Pepi competed in 2021 and Jesús Ferreira participated in 2022 and 2023. Diana Ordoñez, a former FC Dallas Girls Academy product and current Houston Dash player, has also been named a Skills Challenge participant for MLS and LIGA MX Femenil Chivas forward Alicia Cervantes will represent LIGA MX.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Week brings world-class soccer events, music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Columbus from July 20-24. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target kicks off on Wednesday, July 24 at 7 pm CT.

