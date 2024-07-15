LAFC Travels to Face Seattle Sounders in Semifinal of 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on August 27
July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Sounders in the Semifinal Round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Wash at 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will be available to stream for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
LAFC advanced to the Semifinal Round of the tournament for the first time since 2018 with a 3-1 win over USL Championship side New Mexico United FC in the Quarterfinals on July 10 at BMO Stadium.
LAFC will renew its rivalry with Seattle for the first time in the U.S. Open Cup, but it will be the fifth time the clubs have met in an elimination match, having met three times in the MLS Cup Playoffs (2019, 2020, 2022) and once in the MLS Is Back Tournament (2020).
The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States. The single-elimination tournament features professional and amateur teams competing for the prestigious U.S. Open Cup title and an automatic berth in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup tournament. The 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup features 96 teams from across the amateur and professional ranks, including eight MLS clubs, playing a total of 95 games from March to September. The winner of the tournament will have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy and will receive $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
2024 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE
Semifinals
Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 5:00 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship) Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders (MLS) vs. LAFC (MLS) Starfire Sports Complex, Tukwila, Wash.
Final Wednesday, Sept. 25
