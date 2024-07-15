Atlanta United Announces 2025 Season Ticket Pricing

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced its season ticket package and pricing for the 2025 season, highlighted by the new Ticket Sell Back program to launch next year. The first-of-its-kind program is designed to give fans the opportunity to return tickets to matches they're unable to attend in return for credit toward the members' 2026 balance.

The 2025 Season Ticket Package is comprised of 18 matches, including 17 MLS Regular Season matches and one Leagues Cup Group Stage match. Members can find more information at the Season Ticket Member Hub.

"We are constantly listening and responding to our fans in an effort to increase the value of being a Season Ticket Member, and a common theme we've heard is how different their lives are from nine years ago when they placed a deposit to become a Founding Member," Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said. "We believe giving our members the opportunity to sell us back tickets to the matches they can't attend will ensure that both our game experience and our member experience align while bolstering the long list of benefits they receive for being part of the most passionate fan base in the league."

While the club's season tickets remain sold out, existing waitlist members can expect to receive options for the 2025 season with some packages starting for as little as $34 per match. New fans looking to join the waitlist program can join for $50 per account by visiting www.atlutd.com/tickets.

All Season Ticket Members receive access to the following:

Free Away Match Tickets. Join the 5-Stripes on the road. Members receive complimentary away match tickets for all MLS regular season matches.  Due to supply and capacity of Inter Miami CF's stadium, we are unable to guarantee all requests vs. Inter Miami CF.

Ticket Exchange Program. Members can exchange tickets for home matches they are not attending for other home matches. The window to exchange tickets is 30 days prior to the match they are returning.  

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Get access to every 2024 MLS match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. One free subscription is included in each full-season ticket account. 

Team Store Discount. All members receive 15% off at  MLSStore.com and at Official Atlanta United Team Store locations.

Presale Access for additional MLS and international soccer matches. Members receive first access to purchase additional single-match Atlanta United tickets and presale access for most international soccer matches played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New in 2025 - Ticket Sell Back Program. Season Ticket Members can return tickets for matches they are unable to attend in exchange for credit toward the 2026 season. Tickets must be returned during a specified window in January for matches April through October.

Atlanta United returns to action July 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face New York City FC (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

