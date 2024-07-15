Columbus Crew Forward Cucho Hernández Selected to Compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández has been selected to compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, July 23. The event will broadcast live exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish at 7:30 P.M. ET.

Hernández will be participating in the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T, the Touch Challenge presented by Crest, and the Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T. For more information about all five challenges at the event, click here.

The reigning MLS Cup MVP, Cucho Hernández has posted 12 goals and eight assists in 16 league games (15 starts) this season to be honored with his first All-Star selection. With 12 goal contributions in the past five matches, the Colombian is the first player in Club history to accomplish the feat and only the eighth player in MLS history. Additionally, Hernández has recorded 31 goal contributions (22 goals, nine assists) in his last 24 MLS regular season matches. He has registered a goal contribution in his last seven MLS matches. With a goal and assist against LAFC (July 13), the Pereira, Colombia native became the third player in Club history to record consecutive seasons with at least 20 goal contributions. He also added two goals in six CCC matches in 2024.

The current MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew lead the league with five selections on this year's 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster. Defenders Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira, midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe and forwards Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi are among the 30 players scheduled to participate in the midseason showcase. The Black & Gold's five All-Star Game selections tie a Club best, set in 1999 during an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup assembling talent from the league's 12 teams.

Columbus has hosted Major League Soccer's midsummer showcase event twice (2000, 2005), but the match and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge come to Lower.com Field for the first time since the stadium's opening in July 2021.

