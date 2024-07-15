Red Bulls Will Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night Presented by Hackensack Meridian Health at Red Bull Arena on July 20

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The Red Bulls will celebrate Marvel Super Hero© Night presented by Hackensack Meridian Health at Red Bull Arena on July 20 as the club will host FC Cincinnati at 7:30 PM ET.

For the first time, the New York Red Bulls and Marvel have teamed up to launch a custom exclusive comic book that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Follow your favorite Marvel Super Heroes as they battle through the metro to get to the match at Red Bull Arena. All fans who enter Red Bull Arena will receive a copy.

The action-packed night begins at the BULLevard at 4:00 pm with the opportunity to take photos with your favorite Marvel Super Heroes including Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and many more. Face painters will also be on-site to provide fans with cool and creative designs that they can showcase during the match.

Other activations on the BULLevard include the Upper 90 where fans of all ages can test their goals scoring abilities. Fans can also play in a 3v3 match where the first team to score two goals wins. Arrive early to enjoy music, giveaways, and other activities.

In partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, New York Red Bulls players were paired with pediatric cancer patients and their siblings to design custom cleats. The cleats will be worn by the players during warm-ups and then presented to the patients and their families following the conclusion of the match.

At halftime, enjoy an artistic show that pushes the boundaries of sports in art.

The celebration of Marvel Comics will continue with various in-game elements throughout the arena.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.