Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park After Three Matches on the Road

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Boys in Gold are returning to GEODIS Park for a midweek Eastern Conference matchup against Orlando City SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Key Storylines

1. Homegrown History - Nashville SC Homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones made history on Saturday with his substitute appearance on Saturday against D.C. United. The midfielder is the first Gold Mine player to rise from the Academy, Huntsville City FC, through to the first team.

2. Copa Concluded - After the conclusion of Copa America, the Boys in Gold are one step closer to being back to full strength on the pitch. Jacob Shaffelburg is back in Nashville, though his participation in Wednesday's match is to be determined.

3. Boyd's in business - With his goal against D.C. United, Tyler Boyd now has five league goal contributions this season MLS season, tying him for third-most goal contributions on the team (two goals, three assists) alongside Dru Yearwood.

Opposition Player to Watch

Uruguayan Forward Facundo Torres has eight goals and six assists on the season so far for the Lions. In his last two matches, he's contributed three goals and two assists, highlighting his good form heading into Wednesday night's matchup.

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 27

Wednesday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m. CT

GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

