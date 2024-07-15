Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park After Three Matches on the Road
July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
The Boys in Gold are returning to GEODIS Park for a midweek Eastern Conference matchup against Orlando City SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
Key Storylines
1. Homegrown History - Nashville SC Homegrown midfielder Isaiah Jones made history on Saturday with his substitute appearance on Saturday against D.C. United. The midfielder is the first Gold Mine player to rise from the Academy, Huntsville City FC, through to the first team.
2. Copa Concluded - After the conclusion of Copa America, the Boys in Gold are one step closer to being back to full strength on the pitch. Jacob Shaffelburg is back in Nashville, though his participation in Wednesday's match is to be determined.
3. Boyd's in business - With his goal against D.C. United, Tyler Boyd now has five league goal contributions this season MLS season, tying him for third-most goal contributions on the team (two goals, three assists) alongside Dru Yearwood.
Opposition Player to Watch
Uruguayan Forward Facundo Torres has eight goals and six assists on the season so far for the Lions. In his last two matches, he's contributed three goals and two assists, highlighting his good form heading into Wednesday night's matchup.
Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 27
Wednesday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m. CT
GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2024
- LA Galaxy Announce Retro Night Details for Home Match against Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 17 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Big Changes - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park After Three Matches on the Road - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club to Host Food Distribution Event on Tuesday, July 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Travels to Face Seattle Sounders in Semifinal of 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on August 27 - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Season Ticket Pricing - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC CaptainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯Ashley Westwood Voted MLS Player of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC to Face LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on August 27 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood, Andrew Privett, and Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Santiago Moreno Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 - Portland Timbers
- Luciano Acosta Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Forward Cucho Hernández Selected to Compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Midfielder Evander Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - LA Galaxy
- Maarten Paes Selected to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy to Host Free Open Tryouts in San Diego on August 8 and Tijuana on August 12 - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Zavier Gozo Named to U.S. Roster for 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Mexico - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade - Colorado Rapids
- Red Bulls Will Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night Presented by Hackensack Meridian Health at Red Bull Arena on July 20 - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.