San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy to Host Free Open Tryouts in San Diego on August 8 and Tijuana on August 12

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC today announced that SDFC's Right to Dream Academy will be hosting its first-ever free open tryouts for boys in San Diego at Surf Sports Park on Thursday, August 8 and in Tijuana at the Estadio Romero Manzo on Monday, Aug. 12.

Youth boys born between 2010-2014 interested in trying out for an opportunity to be scouted to join San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy can register now via www.sandiegofc.com/academy/tryouts/.

"We're excited to continue to make history as we host the first-ever free open tryouts for SDFC's Right to Dream Academy in San Diego and Tijuana," said Joaquin Escoto, Executive Vice-President of SDFC's Right to Dream Academy. "This is a significant step in our mission to connect with the community, discover and develop the best young talent in North America, providing opportunities for young players to shine. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of footballers and offer them the resources and support to achieve their dreams on and off the field."

Participating players must be born between 2010-2014 and must register prior to the open tryouts via www.sandiegofc.com/academy/tryouts/. Players must come prepared for the tryouts with their own boots, socks, shorts, gloves, shin pads or any other equipment related to their position. Players will be provided with bibs to wear during the games.

SAN DIEGO FC'S RIGHT TO DREAM ACADEMY OPEN TRYOUTS

DATE LOCATION TIME REGISTRATION

Thursday, August 8 Surf Sports Park (14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, CA 92014) 8AM San Diego

Monday, August 12 Estadio Romero Manzo (Alejandro Humboldt, Campos Deportivos, 22430 Tijuana, B.C., México) 8AM Tijuana

Unlike the traditional U.S. pay-to-play model, San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy is a fully-funded free residential program, school and football academy. Upon completion of the project in 2025, San Diego FC will become the first Major League Soccer club to offer a privately operated school, starting with middle school through high school, combined with a residential football academy. In Fall of 2026, San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy will welcome girls and become the first fully funded professional player development pathway for female footballers in North America.

The San Diego FC Performance Center and Right to Dream Academy will occupy the Club's 125,000 square-foot buildings on the 28-acre campus located in El Cajon on the Sycuan Reservation. The campus will feature a school and residence alongside a 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports performance center shared by the first team and academy teams, and five full-sized soccer fields, including dining facilities, three natural turf fields and two synthetic turf fields.

