Santiago Moreno Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26, the league announced today. Moreno notched a goal and an assist in Portland's 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Timbers midfielder Evander was listed to the bench after also adding a goal and an assist in the match at Providence Park.

Moreno recorded his fifth goal and 10th assist of the 2024 campaign in the July 13 win, while also making his 100th MLS regular season appearance. Ten assists is a new single-season career high for the Colombian midfielder and the second most on the team in 2024, trailing only Evander (12). Notably, since debuting for Portland on August 29, 2021, Moreno has recorded more goal contributions (46 - 15G, 31A) and appearances (100) than any other Timbers player. Moreno's 31 career assists are the fourth-most by any Portland player in club history.

With his goal and assist, Evander leads the Timbers in points (34) with 11 goals and 12 assists through 19 matches played. His 12 assists are currently tied for the third most in the league. Notably, Evander surpassed Diego Valeri for most games with multiple goal contributions in a single season in club history with his eighth in the 2024 campaign.

The Timbers next hit the road to face LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). The match will feature a national broadcast on FS1 in addition to MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts will be available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.