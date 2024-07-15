LA Galaxy Announce Retro Night Details for Home Match against Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 17

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced Retro Night details for their home match against the Colorado Rapids, presented by Alaska Airlines, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon along with drinks and music before Wednesday's match against Colorado. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.

DJ RaviDrums Pregame DJ Set

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the match against Colorado as Emmy-nominated DJ RaviDrums will be the featured DJ for Wednesday's set. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will have musical entertainment to excite and entertain fans. Dianne Marquez will perform the national anthem.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths on Wednesday at SoccerFest, with a photo booth and Playworks also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times and ramen sampling from Maruchan.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy team store will feature the newly released adidas x MLS Archive Collection that includes more than 40 new pieces which will be available at the LA Galaxy team store starting at 3:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 17.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning match-issued and signed adidas x MLS Archive Collection kits. The online auction will open on Tuesday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of Wednesday's match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of The Match is Sergeant Hyeongmin Lee. Sergeant Lee's accomplishments include the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and multiple Army Good Conduct Medals. The Community Partner of the Match is Playworks. Fans can visit the Playworks booth in SoccerFest to learn more about how the organization helps kids to stay active and build valuable life skills through play.

Tech Deck Giveaway

The first 10,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday, July 17 receive a Tech Deck, which will feature elements from the new MLS Archive Collection. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Match Information

Wednesday's match marks the 94th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 46-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 38-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 7-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the last meeting between the two clubs, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 draw on the road against the Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 24, 2023. The last time the Galaxy played the Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA fell 3-1 to Colorado on May 6, 2023. In 42 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 25-11-6 record.

