Luciano Acosta Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has been named to roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, the league announced today. Acosta is set to compete in three of the five scheduled challenges to be held on Tuesday, July 23, at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player will participate in the Skills Challenge alongside nine other MLS All-Stars with the group facing a 10-man LIGA MX side in the competition. Acosta will represent FC Cincinnati in the competition for the second consecutive season.

Acosta will feature in three of the five Skill Challenges including the MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Crest, Cross and Volley Challenge presented by AT&T and the Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette Labs.

This year's edition of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish and begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. More information about the five challenges can be found here.

