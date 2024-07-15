Luciano Acosta Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has been named to roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, the league announced today. Acosta is set to compete in three of the five scheduled challenges to be held on Tuesday, July 23, at Lower.com Field in Columbus.
The reigning Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player will participate in the Skills Challenge alongside nine other MLS All-Stars with the group facing a 10-man LIGA MX side in the competition. Acosta will represent FC Cincinnati in the competition for the second consecutive season.
Acosta will feature in three of the five Skill Challenges including the MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Crest, Cross and Volley Challenge presented by AT&T and the Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette Labs.
This year's edition of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish and begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. More information about the five challenges can be found here.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2024
- Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood, Andrew Privett, and Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Santiago Moreno Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 - Portland Timbers
- Luciano Acosta Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Forward Cucho Hernández Selected to Compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Midfielder Evander Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - LA Galaxy
- Maarten Paes Selected to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy to Host Free Open Tryouts in San Diego on August 8 and Tijuana on August 12 - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Zavier Gozo Named to U.S. Roster for 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Mexico - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade - Colorado Rapids
- Red Bulls Will Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night Presented by Hackensack Meridian Health at Red Bull Arena on July 20 - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Luciano Acosta Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
- FC Cincinnati Look to Regroup and Move Forward After Disappointing Performance and Outcome
- FC Cincinnati Downed by Charlotte FC, 3-1
- FC Cincinnati Falter in 3-1 Loss to Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Supporters' Shield Crown in Weekend Duel with Charlotte FC