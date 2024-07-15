Houston Dynamo Football Club to Host Food Distribution Event on Tuesday, July 16
July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON -Houston Dynamo and Dash Charities to host a food distribution event to support Hurricane Beryl relief efforts at 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 16. The club is partnering with Levy Restaurants, Shell Energy Stadium's concessionaire partner, the Houston Food Bank and Coca Cola Southwest Beverages to provide lunches for Houstonians still in need following last week's storm.
If you are interested in donating to add onto the club's planned relief efforts, please use this link to contribute HERE.
WHAT
Houston Dynamo and Dash Charities Food Distribution Event
WHEN
Tuesday, July 16
12:00 p.m. CT - Distribution begins
2:00 p.m. CT - Distribution ends
WHO
Houston Dash and Dynamo players and staff
Additional special guests
WHERE
Houston Sports Park
12131 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX 77045
