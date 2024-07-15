Houston Dynamo Football Club to Host Food Distribution Event on Tuesday, July 16

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON -Houston Dynamo and Dash Charities to host a food distribution event to support Hurricane Beryl relief efforts at 12:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 16. The club is partnering with Levy Restaurants, Shell Energy Stadium's concessionaire partner, the Houston Food Bank and Coca Cola Southwest Beverages to provide lunches for Houstonians still in need following last week's storm.

If you are interested in donating to add onto the club's planned relief efforts, please use this link to contribute HERE.

WHAT

Houston Dynamo and Dash Charities Food Distribution Event

WHEN

Tuesday, July 16

12:00 p.m. CT - Distribution begins

2:00 p.m. CT - Distribution ends

WHO

Houston Dash and Dynamo players and staff

Additional special guests

WHERE

Houston Sports Park

12131 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77045

