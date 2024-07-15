Sounders FC to Face LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on August 27

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - U.S. Soccer today announced that Sounders FC is hosting LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, August 27. The match is being held at Starfire Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. PT. All remaining matches in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup are available to stream for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Should the Rave Green advance, they would face the winner of Sporting Kansas City and Indy Eleven in the Final.

A limited inventory of tickets are available for the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on August 27 against LAFC via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, given the smaller seating capacity at Starfire Stadium.

Sounders FC advanced past Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 on July 9 at Heart Health Park. Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris scored first-half goals, as the Rave Green kept Sacramento from equalizing down the stretch after the USL Championship side pulled one back early in the second half. Seattle previously defeated Louisville City FC in the Round of 32 and Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 16.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - the oldest continuous soccer competition in the United States and the third-longest domestic cup competition globally - is open to all United States Soccer Federation (USSF) affiliated teams. With its four Open Cup titles, Sounders FC is tied with the Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City for the most titles among MLS clubs. Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel FC hold the record with five wins apiece, but neither club is active any longer. In 2011, Sounders FC became the first team since 1968 to win three consecutive U.S. Open Cup championships.

Following a 1-0 road win over Austin FC, Brian Schmetzer's side returns to Seattle for a pair of key Western Conference home matchups this week, beginning on Wednesday, July 17 against St. Louis CITY SC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before hosting LAFC on Saturday, July 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

