Colorado Rapids Transfer Goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has transferred goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian SuperLiga.

"We'd like to thank Marko for his contributions during his time at the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Ilić, 26, recorded a pair of shutouts across 13 appearances for the club, all starts in 2023. Ilić originally joined the club on loan from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortrijk in February 2023, before completing a permanent transfer in July 2023.

A native of Novi Sad, Serbia, Ilić began his career with Serbia's Vojvodina at age 17 before joining fellow Serbian SuperLiga side Voždovac in 2018. He made 61 appearances and recorded 19 shutouts with Voždovac during his three seasons with the club. Ilić then spent his entire career in Europe, logging 71 appearances and 16 clean sheets across all competitions during his three seasons with De Kerels.

