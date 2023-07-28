Loftin Collects Four Hits as Omaha Beats Columbus 5-2

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored a pair of runs in the third inning and led the rest of the night, in a 5-2 win over the Columbus Clippers for the second straight game.

Third baseman Nick Loftin led the way offensively with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate, including a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Omaha opened the third inning with three straight singles, from Samad Taylor, John Rave and Loftin. After Taylor stole second, he scored on Rave's hit, then Rave came around from first on Loftin's knock and an error in right field from Columbus.

Three consecutive baserunners also led to a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning, as Loftin opened the frame with a single, Logan Porter was hit by a pitch and CJ Alexander walked. A sacrifice fly from Tucker Bradley plated Loftin, then Tyler Gentry singled in Porter for at the time a 4-0 lead. Loftin doubled in the seventh and Porter walked for the second time in the game, but the Chasers could not increase the lead any further at the time.

Cole Ragans battled through 5.0 scoreless innings to earn his second win with Omaha in his last three starts with the Chasers. After retiring his first six batters, the lefty walked five between the third and fifth innings but just allowed one hit - a double in the third inning - and finished the evening with six strikeouts.

James McArthur retired his first four batters, including a 1-2-3 sixth inning, but the right-hander allowed a pair of infield singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly as Columbus cut the Chasers' lead in half, to 4-2.

Walter Pennington inherited two runners and struck out the go-ahead run at the plate to end the seventh, then fired a scoreless eighth with a strikeout and double play that erased a leadoff walk.

Omaha added a run of insurance in the ninth, once again on three straight baserunners. Taylor walked and Rave reached on an error, then Loftin doubled in Taylor for the 5-2 lead that held to be final. The Chasers couldn't added any more after Loftin's second double of the game, as the next three hitters struck out to end the frame.

Evan Sisk came on in the bottom of the ninth to try and earn his first save of the year and retired two batters but also brought the tying run to the plate. Jackson Kowar followed Sisk, trying for the final out and immediately allowed an infield single to bring the winning run up for Columbus. Kowar ended the game and collected his second save of the season, however, closing the door with a flyout to the warning track to finish the night.

The Storm Chasers will try and win their third straight game Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT as right-hander Max Castillo heads to the mound for Omaha.

