Winn Gives Memphis Lead in First, Redbirds Hang on to Even Series
July 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 5-3 win over the Iowa Cubs at AutoZone Park on Friday night.
Designated hitter Masyn Winn started the show with a home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. Winn's home run was his eighth home run of the month of July and his 16th homer of the season. The blast marked the second straight day in which a Redbirds led off the first with a home run.
First baseman Luken Baker smacked an RBI double for the second day in a row. Baker finished the night 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and a walk. Baker now has a league-leading 76 RBI this season. Right fielder Moises Gomez added an RBI single in the sixth inning and finished the night 1-for-4.
Gordon Graceffo (3-2) breezed through the Iowa lineup until the sixth inning. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.2 innings, allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out four. Dalton Roach (S, 3) recorded a save with a 1-2-3 ninth and struck out two.
The Redbirds (51-49) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 29 to continue a 12-game homestand at 6:35p.m. CDT against the Iowa Cubs.
