July 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds

IOWA CUBS (58-39) @ MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (50-49)

Friday - 7:05 PM - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

RHP Nick Neidert (5-3, 5.33) vs. RHP Gordon Graceffo (2-2, 4.47)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The I-Cubs and Redbirds are set to play game four of their six-game series tonight, with Nick Neidert taking the hill for Iowa. Neidert returns to the starting rotation for the I-Cubs after his previous two outings came out of the bullpen. He enters tonight's game with a record of 5-3 and a 5.33 ERA, allowing 43 earned runs on 82 hits and 28 walks in 72.2 innings pitched. He has fanned 58 batters, allowing opponents to hit .281 against him. The righty has logged the second most innings on Iowa's roster and despite making three appearances out of the bullpen this season Neidert will be tied for the most starts on the team with 16. Opposite of Neidert will be right-hander Gordon Graceffo taking the ball for Memphis. Graceffo is 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA over 10 starts this year for the Redbirds. He has allowed 23 earned runs on 44 hits and 19 walks, striking out 41 batters in 46.1 innings pitched.

COME ON UP CORREA: The Iowa Cubs have a new addition to its pitching staff with promotion of Danis Correa, which was announced yesterday. The right-hander has spent the entire 2023 with Double-A Tennessee and has done well in the closer role for the Smokies. Correa appeared in 18 games for Tennessee and tallied a record of 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA. He racked up eight saves to lead the Smokies bullpen and this mark also tied for the fourth most in the Southern League. In just 18.1 innings of work, the Colombia native has allowed seven earned runs off 11 hits with 26 strikeouts compared to nine walks. Correa has logged time with Iowa before during the 2022 season. During his time with the I-Cubs last season Correa went 2-1 with a 6.48 ERA, striking out 24 compared to 10 walks over 16.2 innings.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Another addition to the Iowa roster that was announced today is the promotion of right-handed pitcher Carlos Guzman. The 25-year-old is a new member to the Cubs' organization this season as he was acquired via trade from Detroit for infielder Zach McKinstry on March 27. Guzman has worked his way up to the Triple-A level this season after starting the year in High-A South Bend. The Venezuela native had a brief stint of just four games with the South Bend Cubs, but he picked up two saves over that time with a 1.93 ERA and 10 strikeouts compared to one walk. From there, Guzman moved to Double-A Tennessee and in 22 appearances tallied a record of 5-2 with a 3.42 ERA. In 47.1 innings, Guzman allowed 18 earned runs off 46 hits and had a 2-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio of 50 strikeouts and 25 walks.

BIG TIME BOTE: In last night's contest, David Bote was a bright spot in the Iowa lineup with an impressive offensive performance. The utility man went 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and an RBI. It marked the 17th multi-hit game for Bote this season and the sixth time he recorded three hits in a game, which is tied for the most on the team. Even though Bote has only appeared (11 games) in about half of the games played this month, when he has been in the lineup, he has been quite productive. In the month of July, Bote is slashing .361/.500/.750 with five doubles, three home runs, and seven RBI. His current stretch of play has improved his season numbers to .282/.387/.494 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs, and 48 RBI. The 30-year-old is also riding a 27-game on-base streak, which currently ranks as the ninth-longest streak under that category in the International League this season.

CALL TO THE BULLPEN: Despite losing the game by a score of 6-4 last night, the I-Cubs bullpen put together a solid performance against the Redbirds lineup. Iowa used three arms in relief following starter Adrian Sampson and the trio of Ryan Jensen, Bailey Horn, and Chris Clarke spun 5.1 scoreless innings against the Redbirds. The three relievers allowed just two hits and struck out seven combined but did give up eight free passes via walks. Jensen also saw his hitless streak come to an end at six games with a double surrendered off the bat of Nick Dunn.

AGAINST MEMPHIS: Iowa and Memphis continue their six-game series tonight, with Iowa looking to lock in a series split, up 2-1 after last night's loss. The loss pushed Iowa to 6-3 against the Redbirds this year, going 4-2 at Principal Park and now 2-1 so far at AutoZone Park. Iowa's loss moved them to 154-185 all-time overall against Memphis, going 57-110 here at AutoZone Park.

SHORT HOPS: Memphis got one hit against Ryan Jensen last night, ending his six-game hitless streak...Jared Young's 10-game hit streak came to an end, going 0-3 with a walk and a strikeout...Iowa used two pinch hitters last night, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout...Alexander Canario clubbed his first home run of the season last night, the outfielder had 37 deep flies last year...Iowa's relievers stranded all seven runners they inherited last night, as Memphis went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position, leaving 15 runners on base.

