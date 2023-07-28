SWB Game Notes - July 28

July 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-50, 12-10) @ Buffalo Bisons (48-50, 14-9)

Game 97 | Road Game 48 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Friday, July 28, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Will Warren (4-3, 4.39) vs RHP Paxton Schultz (1-3, 3.86)

LONG BALL LONELY - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit home runs in all but 18 games this season, including yesterday night. It was just their fourth win of the summer without hitting a ball over the fence.

WHAT WILL WILL DO? - In his last outing on July 14 at PNC Field, Will Warren pitched three innings of shutout ball. He allowed a pair of hits and walks with five total strikeouts on 61 pitches. After the third inning, the right field stadium lights would not go on causing a delay and then suspension of the game. Warren finished his work out in the bullpen and did not reenter the resumed game the following afternoon.

WESTBROOK WALKS - After walking seven times in the series last week, Jamie Westbrook has totaled 42 free passes this summer compared to 51 strikeouts. The transition began in June when he walked (8) more than he struck out (6). So far in July he has drawn 13 walks, including three in the game last night. The righty has had seven multi-walk contests on the season.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders are the first team in Minor League Baseball to hit 150 home runs on the season and have 159 this season. Buffalo has the least in Triple-A with just 80 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 141, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 188. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-two, while six players are in double digits.

FIELDING FAUX PAS - The RailRiders have committed a total of 88 errors on the season, with one yesterday from Austin Well's catcher's interference. Buffalo has 76 on the summer. Andres Chaparro and Otto Lopez each have 13 to lead their teams. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 138 errors.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .345 in 14 games played. He has had five of multi-hit and seven multi-RBI. Pereira has batted in 17 runs on 19 hits, including 3 doubles and four homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. In Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There Pereira had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

BUFFALO BRINGS RAIN: Thankfully the weather has been good this week but four of the RailRiders rain delays have occurred against Buffalo this season. However, the team is playing .500 ball in rain delayed contests this season. They have won seven and lost seven with any amount of weather-related timing impact. In addition, half of the delays have occurred at PNC Field and the other half on the road. They have a 4-3 record in those contests on the road.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.