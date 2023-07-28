7.28.23 Game Information: Louisville Bats (52-45, 12-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (46-52, 13-11)

July 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #99 / HOME #48: Louisville Bats (52-45, 12-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (46-52, 13-11)

PROBABLES: RHP Lyon Richardson (Triple-A Debut) vs. RHP Jared Jones (2-1, 5.08)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Louisville Bats put up three runs in consecutive frames to break a 2-2 tie and defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field, 9-6. With the game knotted entering the sixth inning, the Bats used extra-base hits to their advantage to take a big lead. Matt Reynolds broke the tie with a solo home run to right field off Kent Emanuel, and a one-out double and single plated an additional pair in the frame. The eventual three winning runs then came around to score in the seventh via a Henry Ramos double and Noelvi Marte two-run single. Chris Owings and Miguel Andújar continued the scoring in the bottom of the seventh and plated three runs with two outs to cut the Indians deficit to three. After an RBI single with Owings, Andújar launched the first pitch thrown to him for his 12th home run of the season. Louisville struck first in the contest, with Ramos driving in Reynolds after a two-out double in the opening frame. The Indians quickly countered with two outs in the bottom half when Ryan Vilade tied the game on an RBI single. Domingo Leyba then gave the home team its only lead of the contest on a double to short left field, scoring Vilade. TJ Hopkins tied the game with a solo homer in the second.

EL CAPITÁN: Miguel Andújar continues to be the leading force of the Indians offense. On Thursday night, he went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, his 12th dinger of the season and two RBI. Last night was his 31st multi-hit game in 74 games this season. In July, the 28-year-old is hitting .364 (32-for-88) with 14 runs scored, two doubles, four home runs, 22 RBI and a . 931 OPS in 21 games. He ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in average (3rd, .348), RBI (T-5th, 67), hits (T-5th, 105), OPS (9th, .964) and slugging percentage (10th, .556).

HAMMERIN' HOMERS: Miguel Andújar hammered his 12th home run of the season and Indy's 30th this month. Indy has homered in 13 of its last 14 games. During the 14-game span, they have homered 26 times since July 8, which is the second most in the International League, trailing only Syracuse (28). During this stretch, Chris Owings leads the team with five homers, followed by Josh Palacios and Alika Williams with four apiece, eight other Indians batters have homered.

LEYBA HITS: Switch-hitting second baseman Domingo Leyba has notched multiple hits in each of his first two games since being assigned to Indianapolis on Tuesday. Leyba played in 30 games with Double-A Altoona, where he hit .343 (35-for-102) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI. Pittsburgh signed him as a minor league free agent on March 8, 2023.

HOLY CAPRA: Infielder Vinny Capra is on a torrid stretch in 12 games in July, hitting .459 (17-for-37) with eight runs scored, five doubles, a home run, nine RBI and a 1.280 OPS. After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two with Indianapolis. The 27-year-old is hitting .354 (35-for-99) with eight doubles, two home runs, 24 RBI and 21 walks to just 15 strikeouts in 33 games with Indianapolis. Pittsburgh acquired Capra from Toronto in exchange for catcher Tyler Heineman on April 30.

SWIPER NOT SWIPING: The Indians rank last in the International League in stolen bases this month, swiping seven bases in 15 total chances. Liover Peguero is the only Indian baserunner to steal multiple bases this month. Indy has been caught stealing eight times - which is tied for the third most in the IL. The Indians ranked fifth in stolen bases in 2022 with 157, they currently rank 12th this season with 84 stolen bases so far this season.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: Yohan Ramirez and Rob Zastryzny each recorded scoreless outings to aid Wednesday's comeback victory. Both relievers have not allowed a run in their last five appearances with Indy. Ramirez is 1-0 in his last five outings with Indy, allowing five hits and fanning six batters. The 28-year-old has a 0.69 ERA (3er/13.0ip) in 10 total appearances with Indianapolis. After allowing three runs on July 1 at Louisville, Zastryzny has held opponents scoreless in his last five games. The 31-year-old has allowed just three hits, with five strikeouts in no walks in his last 5.1 innings.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Bats continue their six-game set at Victory Field on Friday with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM ET. Indy's offense led the way to two wins to begin the six-game series before Louisville countered with a 9-6 win on Thursday. Tonight, in a pitching prospect clash, right-hander Jared Jones (2-1, 5.08) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Louisville's right-hander Lyon Richardson (0-0, -.--). Richardson will make his Triple-A debut tonight after his promotion from Double-A Chattanooga. The 23-year-old went 0-2 with a 2.15 ERA (11er/46.0ip), 58 strikeouts and 1.24 WHIP in 15 starts . He is currently rated Cincinnati's No. 25 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

MR. JONES: Right-hander Jared Jones will take the bump for Indianapolis in his seventh appearance (sixth start) of the season at the Triple-A level. Jones has earned wins in two of his last three appearances, going 2-0 while allowing six runs in 13.0 innings with 17 strikeouts compared to just four walks. His last outing came on July 22 at Iowa, he tossed 4.0 innings while surrendering two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. He paces the Indians pitching staff in strikeouts in the month of July with 25 and has punched out a team-high 34 batters since being promoted to Indy from Double-A Altoona on June 20. Tonight will be Jones' second career start vs. Louisville, his first outing against them came on July 7 at Louisville, he allowed four runs on six hits with a season-high eight strikeouts. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 10 rated prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 1933: The largest crowd in franchise history - 22,153 fans - came out to Bush Stadium to pay tribute to second baseman Frank Sigafoos. He singled and stole a base in the contest and led the American Association that season with a .370 average. The Indians beat Louisville, 9-2.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.