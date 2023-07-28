Red Wings Announce 2023 Walk of Fame Class

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2023 Walk of Fame Class. The group will be inducted on Sunday, September 3 prior to the Red Wings' 1:05 game against the Scranton/WB RailRiders.

NAME CATEGORY NOTES

Steve Bradley Media Former Sports Editor for Democrat and Chronicle.

John Bucholtz Amateur Coaches Retired RIT Men's Swim Coach in 16 seasons, compiled a record of 141-48, while coaching 38 All-Americans.

Rich Curtis Amateur Coaches Brighton Girl's Lacrosse Coach, 13 Section-V titles, 6 State Finals appearances.

Debby Murphy Amateur Coaches Teaching professional at Webster Golf Club, founded Webster Golf Camp and Academy, named LPGA Teaching and Club Professional of the Year.

Rocky Perrotta Contributors/Administrators Public Address announcer for every professional sports team in Rochester, as well as local high school and college athletics.

Kevin Spears Contributors/Administrators Public Address announcer for Rochester Red Wings since 1994.

Jeff Anderson Contributors/Administrators Franklin Grad, NCAAB referee with six Final Four appearances.

Yianni Diakomihalis Amateur Sports Four-time NYS Champion at Hilton High School, 3 NCAA titles at Cornell, 94-1 collegiate record.

Jack Leasure Amateur Sports McQuaid Jesuit graduate, 10th all-time in NCAA History with 411 made 3 pointers at Coastal Carolina University.

Chris Fite Amateur Sports MVP of 1990 University of Rochester National Championship Basketball Team.

Danielle Spencer Amateur Sports Lacrosse player at Brighton High School and Northwestern University.

Chris Smith Amateur Sports Pittsford Mendon hockey star, among career scoring leaders in Section V, holds career and single-season scoring records at SUNY Geneseo.

Bob Bleier Professional Sports Standout Aquinas QB, holds 16 offensive records at the University of Richmond, and was a QB for New England Patriots in 1987.

Adam Podlesh Professional Sports Pittsford Sutherland graduate, NFL punter (2007-2013) for six different teams. Drafted in 2007 by the Jaguars.

Thomas Bryant Professional Sports Attended Bishop Kearney, Indiana University. Drafted in 2017 by the Los Angeles Lakers and has appeared in games for the Lakers ,Washington Wizards, and Denven Nuggets, winning an NBA Championship in 2023.

Ryan Poles Professional Sports Canandaigua Academy graduate, current GM of the Chicago Bears.

1966 Cardinal Mooney Baseball Team Team of the Ages Undefeated Catholic League Champions (23-0), led by coach Ed Nietopski.

