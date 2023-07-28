Povich Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Orioles prospect Cade Povich is being promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk. According to MLB Pipeline, Povich is ranked #11 in the Orioles Top 30 and is also ranked #11 by Baseball America in the Orioles Top 30.

Povich, 23, was born in Reno, Nevada and was drafted by the Twins in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska. He spent the remainder of the 2021 season in the Minnesota Organization, picking up innings with FCL Twins and Low-A Fort Myers. He began 2022 at High-A Cedar Rapids, pitching in 16 games with the Kernels. At the trade deadline, he was dealt to Baltimore in a package that included RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Juan Rojas, and RHP Juan Nuñez in exchange for RHP Jorge López and cash considerations on August 2. He was assigned to High-A Aberdeen after the trade and made two starts for the IronBirds, tossing six scoreless innings in each game while punching out a total of 15 batters. He earned a promotion to Double-A Bowie on August 16 where he would spend the rest of the season, making six more appearances (five starts) for the Baysox.

The lefty from Nebraska has spent the entire 2023 campaign so far at Bowie and has appeared in and started 18 games with the Double-A squad. In 81.1 innings of work on the hill this year, he boasts a 6-7 record with a 4.87 ERA. He has permitted 37 walks and ranks first among Eastern League pitchers with 118 strikeouts. Povich also ranks tied for first in the Eastern League in games started while ranking in the top ten in opponent's average (7th, .240) and WHIP (10th, 1.36). He has been the recipient of the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week award three times this season, first taking home the honor on April 30 for his start in game one of a doubleheader on April 29 where he allowed one hit over five shutout frames. He turned in a near identical performance with another five innings of shutout ball on May 17 to earn the award for a second time. In arguably his best start of his professional career, he opened the game on June 15 with six perfect innings. A seventh inning single broke up the perfect game bid, but he completed the inning, making his seven innings of work the longest outing of his career while also registering a career-high 13 strikeouts. It earned him his third Pitcher of the Week award and he is the only pitcher in the Eastern League to take home the honor multiple times this season.

