Redbirds Announce Promotions for August 1-6 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's August 1-6 homestand. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, August 1 - Memphis vs Jacksonville- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, August 2- Memphis vs Jacksonville- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, August 3 - Memphis vs Jacksonville- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.

Friday, August 4 - Memphis vs Jacksonville- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Blue Memphis Chicks Replica Jersey Giveaway: The blue Memphis Chicks jersey featuring the blue and red Memphis wordmark will go to the first 1,500 fans.

All-You-Can-Eat Italian Night: All-You-Can-Eat cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing, garlic knots, soda & water. Purchase and All-you-can-eat ticket here.

Saturday, August 5 - Memphis vs Jacksonville- 6:35p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Beer Stein Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans 21+ will receive a FREE 25th Anniversary Beer Stein featuring some of our most notable players over the years, presented by Miller Lite.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Show. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

Sunday, August 6 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. This Sunday's game is special, as kids can run the bases under the lights, just like the pros!

Pregame Brunch: Enjoy brunch with bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Mary's in the Coors Light Chill Zone! Plus, all brunch ticket buyers will have the opportunity to play catch on the field prior to the game. Purchase a specialty brunch ticket here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

