Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 at Worcester

July 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-11, 47-50) vs. Worcester Red Sox (14-9, 53-45)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (3-5, 4.46) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (2-4, 5.94)

COMEBACK KIDS: The Rochester Red Wings scored two runs in the ninth to come from behind to win, 6-5, courtesy of a two-run home run from 2B ERICK MEJIA...C DREW MILLAS and RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD each posted three-hit performances at the plate, as the Wings offense combined to post six extra-base hits...RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM and RHP GERSON MORENO worked a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, respectively, with Moreno earning his team-leading seventh save of the season...Rochester will look to secure their second-straight series win tonight, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound against WooSox LHP Shane Drohan.

MEJIA MAGIC: 2B ERICK MEJIA launched a game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth last night, part of a 1-for-4 night at the plate...this marked his first homer on the road since 5/21-G1 with High-A Wilmington, and his first home run in the ninth inning or later since he hit a walk-off homer on 6/30/2021 with Tacoma...

Mejia now owns a five-game hitting streak (since 7/21), and is hitting .310 (18-for-58) since 7/4.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged a three-hit performance in the win, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored...the lefty has now reached safely in 26 of his 27 games started with Rochester and leads the team with a .567 slugging percentage and .981 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17...

This marked his first game with two doubles since 4/29 with Double-A Harrisburg.

JUST DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS posted his first three-hit performance in Triple-A last night, going 3-for-3 with a game-tying home run, a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored...this marked the first time since 5/16 with Double-A Harrisburg that he logged two extra-base hits in one game...

Millas is hitting .355 (22-for-62) with two home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI through 18 games in July...this is his best batting average in a month (min. 15 games played) in his professional career.

BULLY-PEN: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM and RHP GERSON MORENO covered the eighth and ninth innings out of the bullpen, combining to allow just one hit while striking out three...Willingham earned his third win with Rochester this season, while Moreno earned his team-leading seventh save, which is tied for fourth-most in the International League.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL went 1-for-5 in the win last night, extending his team-leading hitting streak to 12 games (since 6/18), the second-longest active streak in the International League...he ranks second on the team in hits (81), behind JAKE ALU (84)...

Hill ranks second in the IL (min. 50 games) in batting average (.352, 81-for-230).

EXTRA, EXTRA!: Rochester collected six extra-base hits in last night's victory (four doubles, two home runs)...the Wings collected four doubles for the second-straight game, the first time with four or more two-baggers in a two-game stretch since 6/30-7/1...Rochester boasts a 15-6 record when they log five or more extra-base hits this season...

The Wings have logged 46 doubles since the beginning of July, tied with Louisville for third-most in the International League.

FROM THE GRAVE: After completing a ninth-inning comeback last night, the Wings improved to 3-36 when trailing after eight innings...this marked their 13th win of the season in their final at-bat...

Rochester is now 42-16 when scoring four or more runs.

SOUTHPAW DOMINATION: Rochester faces LHP Shane Drohan on the mound tonight, marking their 68th game this season against a southpaw...the Wings hold a .269 (237-for-882) batting average against lefties, sixth-best in the International League and 10 points higher than their batting average against right-handed pitchers.

