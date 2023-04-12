Lions Hoping to Finish off Marathon Road Trip with a Win

Trois-Rivières will be looking to end their eight-game road trip with a victory when head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. take on the Maine Mariners tonight at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. It's been quite a marathon for the Lions, having played one game in Worcester, three games in Reading and three games in Newfoundland. The team has compiled three wins and four losses, however they are now on a three-game losing skid having lost all three games to the Growlers in Newfoundland. The Boston Bruins' affiliate Mariners can finish no worse than third in the North Division and will be heading to the playoffs. However, with three games remaining on their schedule, they can still surpass the Reading Royals to claim second place, so tonight's game is of major importance to the New Englanders.

Players to watch

The Lions' Nicolas Guay leads the team with 169 shots on goal. He has 11-33-44 totals this season and is the only Lion to have played in all 70 of the team's games.

Maine's Tim Doherty is the top Mariner point getter with 21-47-68 totals in 66 games. His 175 shots on goal lead the team.

