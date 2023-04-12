Eastman Debuts with 2 Goals in 5-2 Loss to Wheeling

Coralville, Iowa - Austin Eastman scored twice in his Iowa Heartlanders debut, but the Landers fell to Wheeling, 5-2, Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

Eastman opened the scoring on his first shot of his Iowa career 2:02 into the first. Jared Kucharek fed a pass into the crease and Eastman tipped it in to give Iowa the 1-0 lead. Eastman's second goal came 14:44 into the third period. He collected Nolan Orzeck's rebound and fired it home to tie the game, 2-2.

The Nailers scored three more in the third after Eastman's tying strike to pull away. 15:22 into the period, Jarrett Lee fired from the left dot and past the glove of Hunter Jones to give the Nailers the 3-2 lead. At 17:50, Ross Krieger shot a wrister from the top of the left circle to put Wheeling up, 4-2, and Keltie Jeri-Leon nailed an empty net goal at 19:08.

Wheeling tied the game, 1-1, in the first period after David Jankowski fired from the left slot off a rebound in the final two seconds of the period. Seven minutes into the second period, Jeri-Leon received a pass from Peter Laviolette and fired it top shelf to give Wheeling the 2-1 lead.

Jones finished the night with 40 saves for Iowa.

Brad Barone saved 38 of 40 shots on net for Wheeling, the most saves a Wheeling goaltender has had in a game this season.

