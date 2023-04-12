Owen Headrick and Rémi Poirier Named to 2022-23 ECHL All-Rookie Team

BOISE, ID - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Owen Headrick and goaltender Rémi Poirier have been named to the 2022-23 ECHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Headrick, 25, is one of two defensemen named to the All-Rookie team and currently leads all ECHL defensemen in points (53) and is tied for first in goals (14). His +34 rating is third among defensemen and fifth overall in the league, and he leads rookie defenders in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (24). The Garden River, ON native, had the longest point streak by a defenseman in the league this year at 14 games from Nov. 11-Dec. 14 where he tallied 19 points (8G, 11A). Under an AHL contract with the Texas Stars, he has tallied a point in 40 of 58 games this year and leads all Steelheads defensemen with 12 multi-point games.

Poirier, 21, is the lone goaltender named to the All-Rookie team and ranks third in the ECHL in goals against average (2.07) and save percentage (.928). In 23 appearances this season he has posted a (19-2-2) record with three shutouts which is tied for fifth in the league. The Farnham, QC native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December where he went (5-1-0) with one shutout, a 1.17 goals against average, and a save percentage of 0.958 and then also won the award in January going (6-0-0) with one shutout, a 1.32 goals against average and a save percentage of 0.947. He won 12 straight games from Dec. 10-Feb. 3 which is the fourth-longest win streak by a goaltender in league history. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, round 6, 185th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 10, 2022. He is currently with the AHL's Texas Stars where he has appeared in 14 games with a (8-4-2) record and a 2.62 goals against average and 0.909 save percentage.

STEELHEADS GOALTENDERS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Rémi Poirier : 2022-23

Thomas Sholl : 2018-19

Landon Bow : 2016-17

Richard Bachman : 2009-10

Frank Doyle : 2004-05

STEELHEADS SKATERS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Owen Headrick (D) : 2022-23

Jason Bast (F) : 2014-15

William Rapuzzi (F) : 2013-14

Kael Mouillierat (F) : 2010-11

Evan Barlow (F) : 2009-10

Idaho is on the road tonight in Rapid City for a 7:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop looking to set the league record for most wins in a season with a victory as well as the most points in a single campaign. Watch the game on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket". Playoff tickets for the First Round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale NOW with Idaho hosting games one and two April 19th and 21st.

