Grizzlies Move Into Playoff Spot With Big Win Over Oilers

April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-1 to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.

Cam Wright opened the scoring 7:04 into the game for his 25th of the season to put Utah up 1-0. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 1-1at the 13:29 mark, roofing the puck and finishing a feed from rookie Kalvyn Watson. Nolan Ritchie restored the Grizzlies' lead on the power play with his first as a pro - the eventual game-winning goal - just 1:26 later. Jordan Martel scored an insurance goal on the ensuing power play with 19 seconds left in the period, sending Utah into the break with a two-goal lead at 3-1.

Kyle Mayhew extended Utah's lead to 4-1 with his own first professional goal 3:28 past the midway mark of the game. James Shearer closed the score 5-1 in Utah's favor with a goal 37 seconds later.

Riley Morris took the crease after the fifth goal, stopping all 19 shots in 25:55 of action.

The Oilers continue a three-game battle with Utah Friday, April 14 at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.