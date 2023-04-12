Grizzlies Move Into Playoff Spot With Big Win Over Oilers
April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-1 to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.
Cam Wright opened the scoring 7:04 into the game for his 25th of the season to put Utah up 1-0. Blake McLaughlin tied the game 1-1at the 13:29 mark, roofing the puck and finishing a feed from rookie Kalvyn Watson. Nolan Ritchie restored the Grizzlies' lead on the power play with his first as a pro - the eventual game-winning goal - just 1:26 later. Jordan Martel scored an insurance goal on the ensuing power play with 19 seconds left in the period, sending Utah into the break with a two-goal lead at 3-1.
Kyle Mayhew extended Utah's lead to 4-1 with his own first professional goal 3:28 past the midway mark of the game. James Shearer closed the score 5-1 in Utah's favor with a goal 37 seconds later.
Riley Morris took the crease after the fifth goal, stopping all 19 shots in 25:55 of action.
The Oilers continue a three-game battle with Utah Friday, April 14 at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.