Admirals Surge Past Royals in High Scoring Contest

April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







In the final Wednesday night matchup of the season, and the final meeting between Reading and Norfolk, the Admirals got on the board quickly. Blake Murray scored just two and a half minutes in to give Norfolk an early lead. Reading then evened it up, scoring three minutes later. The Royals took the lead with just under six minutes left in the first period on a goal by Max Newton. The second period saw both offenses come alive, with five total goals being scored. First, Norfolk added two goals in the first five minutes to retake the lead. Josh McDougall scored third on the year, followed by Eric Cooley on the man advantage. Charlie Gerard tied the game up for Reading with 12:33 left in the second frame. Denis Smirnov then got the Admirals back in front, before Evan Barratt re-tied the game at four. Brian Bowen was the hero for the Admirals on Wednesday night, scoring the game-winning goal on a power play at the 11:50 mark of the third period. The Admirals added two more goals in the third period from Bowen and Smirnov to finalize their lead 7-4.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Brian Bowen - With two goals on the evening, Bowen had a strong game and was able to score the game-winning goal against the Royals. Bowen now has 12 goals in 24 games played and has been a staple of the Admirals offense during that stretch.

Denis Smirnov - Also collecting two goals, Smirnov was strong in his own right and a key part of the victory over Reading. He now has 19 points on the season.

Blake Murray - Scoring the first goal tonight, and collecting three total points, Murray played very well and was a key performer on the evening. He now has 16 points this season and has eclipsed the 10-goal mark.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals now travel to Maine to take on the Mariners this weekend. Saturday's game will be a 6:00pm puck drop, while Sunday will start at 3pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.