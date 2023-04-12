Ottawa Assigns Goalie Kevin Mandolese to the Americans
April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), announced today that Ottawa has assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese, to the Americans from Belleville (AHL).
Kevin Mandolese appeared in six games for the Americans this season, going 4-1-0 with an impressive 0.927 save percentage, and a 2.45 goals against average.
The resident of Blainville, PQ,, made his NHL debut this season with the Ottawa Senators, winning his first start on Long Island, beating the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout, stopping 46 of 48 shots. In three starts with Ottawa, he went 1-2-0 with a 0.916 save percentage.
The 6-foot-5, and 195-pound netminder is eligible for the Americans playoff roster. He will join the Americans tonight as they host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Kevin Mandolesewith the Ottawa Senators
(Ottawa Senators)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023
- Ottawa Assigns Goalie Kevin Mandolese to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Huge Wednesday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Owen Headrick and Rémi Poirier Named to 2022-23 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Lightning Reassign Dureau to Syracuse, Crunch Recall LaFontaine, Solar Bears Sign Poreda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL All-Rookie Team Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces 2022-23 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Ottawa Assigns Massicotte to Allen from Belleville - Allen Americans
- Lions Hoping to Finish off Marathon Road Trip with a Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Chase Series Win in Final Battle with Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.