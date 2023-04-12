Ottawa Assigns Goalie Kevin Mandolese to the Americans

Goaltender Kevin Mandolesewith the Ottawa Senators

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), announced today that Ottawa has assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese, to the Americans from Belleville (AHL).

Kevin Mandolese appeared in six games for the Americans this season, going 4-1-0 with an impressive 0.927 save percentage, and a 2.45 goals against average.

The resident of Blainville, PQ,, made his NHL debut this season with the Ottawa Senators, winning his first start on Long Island, beating the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout, stopping 46 of 48 shots. In three starts with Ottawa, he went 1-2-0 with a 0.916 save percentage.

The 6-foot-5, and 195-pound netminder is eligible for the Americans playoff roster. He will join the Americans tonight as they host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

