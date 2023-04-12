Americans Shut Out by KC 2-0

April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Aidan Brown on game night

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Aidan Brown on game night(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), were shutout for the first time at home this season, 2-0 by the Kansas City Mavericks in front of a crowd of 1,550 in Allen.

The Mavericks needed just one goal on Wednesday night to beat the Americans. Hugo Roy's 18th in the second frame turned out to be the game winner for the Mavericks. KC would add an empty net goal late in the third to seal the shutout win.

Shane Starrett was spectacular in net for Kansas City stopping all 34 shots he faced. The Americans failed to tie the game late in the third after pulling starter Chase Perry. Perry was also solid, allowing just one goal on 26 shots.

With the loss, the Americans failed to lock up second place in the Mountain Division. They need just one point in their last two games to do that.

The Americans head to Wichita on Friday for their final road game of the season.

Three Stars:

1. KC - S. Starrett

2. KC - H. Roy

3. ALN - C. Perry

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.